How I jailed people for corruption while in the military – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he put many individuals behind bars for corruption while he was military head of state.

The president spoke when he paid homage to the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II in his palace as part of his two-day visit to the state.

“When I was the military head of state, I have arrested many people and jailed them for alleged corruption and in the end, I also ended in a jail,” he said.

He lamented that from 1999 to 2014, Nigeria got so much wealth but it was misused.

“They squandered the money and we still don’t have a constant power supply, no good education for our children and we don’t have good hospitals and roads,” he said.

He said his government had played significant roles in restoring peace and harmony in the northeast.

“We have recorded tremendous successes in our efforts to achieve the three agenda of my government; security, economy, and fight against corruption,” he said.

“Nigeria, Chad and Niger Republic have succeeded in crushing Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast. The countries have come together to fight a common goal because without peace and stability we cannot achieve anything,” he said.