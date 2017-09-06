I will revisit DACA if you fail – Trump warns Congress

President Donald Trump is not taken any chances with his resolve to bring the DACA program to an end. The President’s decision which was announced yesterday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a statement from the Justice Department was also followed by a Press release from the White House clarifying government’s position and the need for the move.

The winding down of the policy which was instituted by the Obama administration that protects about 800,000 children brought to the US illegally from deportation, will be a gradual process that spans to about 2 years to see out all existing work permits and President Trump has also given a six month delay for Congress to work on a perfect replacement for the program.

#InCaseYouMissedIt: Here are five things we learnt from Trump’s statement on DACA

President Trump whom after the press release challenged the Congress to spur into action over the program, has this morning through another tweet reiterated his word to Congress and added a little warning.

Mr Trump through his Twitter page wrote, “Congress now has 6 months to legalise DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”.

Meanwhile, the decision has received fierce criticism, notably from former President Obama who said it is against common sense and also from Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg saying it was a cruel decision.