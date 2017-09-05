Five things we learnt from Trump’s statement on DACA

Following the decision of President Donald Trump to halt the continuation of DACA program, the White House has released an official statement from the President.

The statement communicated the President’s rationale behind the decision and all the compelling factors which necessitated the expediency of the move.

Here are five things to learn from the press release:

• Trump has no hatred for the beneficiaries.

President Trump in the opening paragraph of the statement dismissed allegations that he hates and does not give a damn about the lives of immigrants. Trump insisted he likes the children who are now grown-ups but his sworn will to uphold the law and put the well-being of Americans above all things supersedes any sentiments.

• Obama’s enacting of the policy is illegal and contrary to the Constitution

POTUS hammered that President Obama erred in his forceful institution of the DACA policy. He argued that his predecessor flouted the will of sizable lawmakers to enact the provision. Trump said, “In referencing the idea of creating new immigration rules unilaterally, President Obama admitted that ‘I can’t just do these things by myself’ – and yet that is exactly what he did, making an end-run around Congress and violating the core tenets that sustain our Republic”.

• Trump’s decision was premised on Attorney General, Jeff Sessions’ review

Trump said he didn’t just wake up to make the decision but rather rode on the advice of the AG Jeff Sessions and all States Attorney Generals which reviewed all legal tussles associated with the enforcement of DACA since 2012.

• DACA causing more harm than good

The provision which allows children brought to the US illegally to apply for work permit has resulted in many crimes and set a precedence for an unending illegal influx of migrants across the US borders leaving a huge burden on US taxpayers. It was alleged that most children who benefitted from the program grew to become perpetrators of crime and joined/formed criminal gangs like MS-13.

• Trump does not have a cold heart after all

Contrary to what many critics say, the President is not cold-hearted and does have a passionate feeling within him. Trump doused fears that the DACA winding will be a meltdown, as he said the process will be a gradual one which will allow existing permits to fully function until they expire and also applications in the pipeline would be processed, as well as renewal applications for those facing near-term expiration.