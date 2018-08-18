ICYMI: Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS, INEC extends voters registration | Top 10 Stories this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week:

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of  the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, swiftly announced a number of reforms in the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to address complaints and allegations on human rights violations against some of the personnel of the squad from members of the public in some parts of the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Tuesday announced an extension in the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks.

It also announced the registration of 23 political associations as new political parties in the country, bringing the total number of parties to 91.

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has revealed he is considering running against President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s Presidential elections.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto on Wednesday, disclosed that he is under pressure to join the 2019 Presidential race based on advice and encouragement he has been receiving from leaders and people across the country.

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday resolved to set up a committee, to be chaired by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris alongside representatives from each geo-political zone in the country to decentralize the operations of the Nigeria Police in a bid to tackle insecurity in the country.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria, on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of its consular services in Abuja, until further notice,  due to reasons beyond its control.

A United Nations (UN) report has claimed that the Federal Government paid huge ransom for the release of Dapchi school girls kidnapped in February.

The Federal Government on Thursday, however insisted that it did not pay any ransom to secure the release of the Dapchi girls released last March by Boko Haram, stressing that the report remained a speculation until evidence of payment of the purported ransom was made available.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday restated his call for the impeachment of Senate President Bukola Saraki, as he said a minority party can preside over a house where there is a party with majority seats.

Dr. Bukola Saraki however described the ‘resign or get impeached’ threat issued to him on Friday, by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as mere wishful thinking and exercise in futility.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday defended it’s budget before the Senate and House of Representatives’ committees on INEC.

The Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Thursday invited the National Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, to appear before it to further clarify discrepancies noticed in its 2019 election budget.

The Nigerian Police, through the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Tuesday arrested and detained a reporter of Premium times who covers the security sector, on offences of theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents inimical to State/National Security

He was however released on  Friday, following the fulfillment of the bail conditions granted him by the Magistrate.

 

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.

