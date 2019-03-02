INEC declares Buhari as winner of 2019 presidential election, Aliko Dangote now 64th richest man in the world and other stories that drove conversation this week

Here are the top ten stories that drove conversation during the week:

My second term will be tough – Buhari

Following his victory in the just-concluded presidential poll last Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his second term in office may be tougher than the first.

The president said this on Friday when he received members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on a congratulatory visit to him at the council chamber of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

APC suspends Amosun, Okorocha over anti-party activities

The national working committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, suspended the governors of Ogun and Imo, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha over anti-party activities. APC took the decision at its National Working Committee meeting held on Friday in Abuja.

EFCC re-arraigns NBA chairman for alleged N1.4bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday re-arraigned the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, in a Federal High Court Lagos, on 10 counts of N1.4 billion fraud. Usoro was first arranged before Justice Muslim Hassan on December 18, 2018. Also named in the charge is the incumbent governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, who is described in the charge as being “currently constitutionally immune from prosecution.”

Macky Sall seals victory in Senegal’s presidential election

Senegal’s President Macky Sall won a second term of five years, following Sunday’s election. He took 58% of the vote in the poll in which he faced four challengers, but was accused of preventing some of his main rivals from running. Two well-known opposition figures were barred from taking part because of corruption convictions. The opposition candidates have rejected the results, but say a court challenge would be futile.

Atiku not destined to be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomole

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole said former vice president, Atiku Abubakar was never destined to rule Nigeria.

He said this at a press conference while reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate’s rejection of the election result. “It borders on arrogance that our future is tied on his presidency. Atiku is destined never to be president of Nigeria,” Oshiomhole said.

Onnoghen was suspended as CJN, not removed – FG

The Federal Government and Attorney General of the Federation told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had not been removed from office but was only suspended.

The Federal Government and Attorney General of the Federation told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had not been removed from office but was only suspended.

Responding to a suit filed before the apex court by the Cross River State Government, the two respondents argued that Onnoghen was simply suspended to enable him to stand trial on charges of non-declaration of assets instituted against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.