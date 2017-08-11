INEC orders removal of 109 foreigners from voter’s register

As part of its efforts to clean up the voter’s register, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered the removal of names of 109 non-Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had recently retrieved several permanent voter cards and national identity cards from foreigners who were alleged to have registered as voters.

“INEC will continue to strengthen its relationship with security agencies and other organisations in ensuring that the electoral process is improved,” Osaze-Uzzi said.