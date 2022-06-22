The Infinix Note 12 VIP Experience has been a spectacular series of events; from the launch on the luxury yacht, to one customer who preordered the device winning 1 million naira. Now Infinix is taking the Note 12 experience to a whole new level with the Infinix VIP concert.

The concert is billed to take place on July 3, 2022, at the Eko Hotels and suites.

As usual, Infinix will be presenting an exciting line up of entertainers. It promises to be an action packed event as brand ambassador Davido, Skiibii, DJ Kaywise, Poco Lee and many more of your favourites are going to be performing live.

Infinix VIP concert: Take the lead with Davido

They’ll be bringing the vibes, fun and energy to attendees of the VIP concert. You may have missed out on the launch of the Note 12 on the luxury yacht but you do not want to miss out on the biggest summer party of the year.

Infinix wants to ensure that you do not miss out on this amazing experience which is why tickets are going for free to Infinix followers, follow @InfinixNigeria here for a chance to get regular tickets.

Infinix Note 12 series buyers also get free VIP access with added benefits at the event; you can buy any Infinix Note 12 device here.

So what are you waiting for? Follow @InfinixNigeria on all social media channels to keep up with all the juicy details and get more information on how you can join the amazing VIP experience. #InfinixNigeria #InfinixVIPConcert.