[The Injustice Blog] LASG has increased the Lekki toll rates with no concern for its residents

Just when you think the Lagos state government is finally going to care about its citizens or even make decisions with some level of concern for each individual within its shores, it implements a new policy or action whose only purpose seems to punish Lagosians for being peaceful, law abiding citizens who will not mutiny against a harmless government. This is the only way we can rationalize the Lagos state government’s decision to hike the Lekki toll rates.

Lagosians across the three senatorial district of the state are hardworking, selfless and determined. The state has grown in leaps and bounds over the years due to the extraordinary commitment of Lagosians. How have we been rewarded for our resilience? With indifference.

It remains an unarguable fact that Lagosians are the most taxed individuals in Nigeria if not Africa. As a Lagosian, you pay taxes for everything you do and most time multiple taxation comes in. A lots of SMEs in Lagos have died less than 5 years of operation due to high level of taxation. From the state and the local government.

This inference is needed to show the state of things in Lagos. However, despite the level of commitment on the part of the people, the state government has made life difficult and excruciating for over 10 million citizens of the state of aquatic splendour.

The government of Lagos has been at the forefront of implementing draconian decisions over the years without putting into considerations the effect such decisions will have on its citizens. The state government has perfected it’s way of engaging in such acts and it has emboldened it to do more.

The latest of such act is the increment on the toll fee at the Lekki Epe expressway by over 50% increment, this increment which was initially touted in the year 2017 was stopped due to the cries of lagosians but the Ambode Government had its way last week and the new price regime takes effect.

Once again the Lagos state Government has implemented another anti people policy on its hapless citizens. We sure can’t continue like this.