Is TStv ready to fill the void for a completely Nigerian cable brand?

“We didn’t anticipate that there would be war. We were also not trained to fight in the arena we were pushed into. The kinds of weapons our enemies would later contend us with showed they had stocked their armory waiting for a time like now. We may not have their kind of money, neither their kinds of weapons, ”connections” and networks but one thing I sure know we had more than them was a determined spirit and a steadfast God. A God who doesn’t fail.”

In 2018, around the announcement of what would come to be the first relaunch of Nigerian-owned cable tv TStv, The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TStv Africa, Bright Echefu wrote an open letter explaining the challenges the cable brand had faced since its launch on October 1, 2017. A part of the letter is quoted above.

This encapsulates the thought of Nigerians as TStv officially relaunched today.

If Tstv would have to stand a chance with DSTV!

Then they have to * stop the bad weather problem

* pay as you use

* no forceful channel usage

* flexible payment plan Guys add yours?? #TSTVIsBack — 🇳🇬WOLEXZ TRICKS 💯🇳🇬 (@wolexz_tricks) October 1, 2020

The completely Nigerian brand returns now with more features, including exciting channels and flexible pay-as-you watch payment method. For as low as N5, Nigerians are assured of quality entertainment and a more refined Cable experience, all from a Nigerian owned brand.

The question on everyone’s lips now is if this relaunch will set the pace for TStv’s permanence. Judging from the cable’s past history of launching and folding up abruptly. This inconsistency, influenced as Mr. Echefu noted in his open letter by internal stymies from competitions with higher market reach and financial power, is a very valid fear.

On the other hand, this might also be a perfect time for them to make a return to the market. As existing cable providers in the likes of DSTV continue to drive up subscription prices and sometimes prove to be incompatible with the current climate, there is a palpable interest in cable TV with affordable subscription prices, a refreshingly Nigerian content-mapping, and an encouragement for locally developed cables like TStv.

TStv has been through a long and complicated journey to where they are right now and it would be truly interesting to see an ambitious Nigerian brand finally get above water and break the existing monopoly.

