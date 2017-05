by Omoleye Omoruyi

Islamist terror group, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), has claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena terror attack that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 59.

12 children, aged 16 and under are among those injured in the terror attack.

Officials have confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old in connection with the attack, while the British Prime Minister, Theresa May has condemned the attack.