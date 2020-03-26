ICYMI: The Dinner Series aims for high octane drama and succeeds

If we’re being perfectly honest, here at the Media Blog, the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent self isolation hasn’t been all bad. It has made us really scour the internet for great indie content we might have missed when the market was saturated and revisit them with a less dismissive eye. One of the Youtube shows that we realise now, we were a little too quick to dismiss is the Dinner Series.

Written, produced and directed by Stephanie Dadet for 286 Entertainment. The Dinner Series works on a simple premise, two or more people sit down for a dinner that escalates into a major confrontation about unresolved romantic or interpersonal issues. This is a premise that quite a few Nigerian filmmakers have explored, there is the Nollywood film ‘Dinner’ by Jay Franklin Jituboh as the well as the series Room 313, written and directed by Wana Udobang. Dadet iteration of the trope stands out because she manages to incorporate extensive backstory, present expression of conflict and a somewhat satisfying resolution for each of the 4 episodes in the current series. Sure some nuance is lost and the actors tend to camp up their fights to the point of disbelief, but it is largely a decent go-around.

Watche Dinner ‘The Series’ here and if you’re lazy, here’s the first episode.