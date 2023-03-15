Joeboy discloses spending ₦50 Million on girlfriend within two years

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Nigerian superstar Joeboy admitted that he has lavished more than 50 million Naira on his girlfriend over the past two years.

Joeboy said he was “done with the streets” and committed to a relationship after sharing exclusive details about his personal life with Pulse Nigeria. He went on to say that the subject of his social media musings is actually his partner. He added that fans may always be left wondering who she is because he has no plans to reveal her identity.

“We will never know who she is. Everyone is free to keep wondering who she is.

Joeboy has been a top performer in the music industry since he first gained popularity in 2020 thanks to his unwavering ability to produce chart-topping love songs.

His female fans, who have grown fond of his charming “lover boy” persona, are likely to be taken aback by the news of his two-year relationship.

Joeboy, when asked how he thinks his female fans will react, said he expects them to understand that he has a right to have a girlfriend.

Joeboy has been one of Nigeria’s most successful digital artists, and he just announced that he has surpassed 2 billion streams across 5 platforms. His sophomore album will drop in the first half of 2023, and fans can anticipate more love songs from him.

