Some judges, lawyers are sabotaging the anti-corruption fight – PACAC

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Monday said some judges and lawyers are sabotaging the Federal Government’s anti-corruption fight.

PACAC said this at the ‘Capacity-building workshop for judges, magistrates, area court judges and registrars’ on the ‘application of the ‎Practice Directions on the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015’ held in Abuja.

What PACAC said:

Prof. Femi Odekunle, a member of the committee while speaking said these lawyers and judges are also damaging the good work of others.

He said, “‎Here, I must digress to say that contrary to the perception in certain quarters, PACAC is not against the judiciary, the legal profession or any set of judges or lawyers.

“Yes, PACAC is furious against a few judges, and a few lawyers who are sabotaging the anti-corruption fight – because the few not only frustrate the fight, they also damage the diligent and honest work of the so many good and hardworking judges of our judiciary.”

“Finally, I must reiterate that any indication of animus between PACAC and the judiciary is at the most charitable a ‘myth’ and at worst a perception being propagated by the enemies of the fight against corruption,” he added.