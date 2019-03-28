Just In: Court revokes Nnamdi Kanu’s bail; orders his re-arrest

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has on Thursday revoked the bail granted to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and ordered his re-arrest following his failure to appear in court after his bail was granted in April 2017.

Trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako who gave the order on Thursday, also ruled that the trial must continue while directig that a fresh date for the continuation should be given by parties so that the matter will continue in Mr Kanu’s absence.

The case was subsequently adjourned till June 18.

The IPOB Leader who is facing charges of treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja, since October 2015 when he was arrested in Lagos, was granted bail in April 2017 after 18 months in detention by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja,with stringent conditions most of which he has flouted, before his disapperance on the 14th of September 2017.