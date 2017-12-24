Labour Party hopes to oust APC, PDP, why not?

The Labour Party (LP) said it would provide Nigerians with a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general elections.

The party said both the PDP and APC have failed Nigerians in their effort to deliver good governance.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr Mike Omotosho, said this at a media parley with reporters in Abuja at the weekend.

He said: “People are already complaining. That is why we said we need to come up as the party of the masses, the party of the people and be the voice of the voiceless and give hope to them. It is the only country we have.

“Let’s look inwards and see how we can build this country called Nigeria. Whether we like it or not it starts with leadership. The power truly belongs to the people. But the people are not aware that the power belongs to them.

“For the very first time in the history of this country the Labour Party is poised to provide innovative leadership that will be transparent, that will be accountable, that will be purposeful and most importantly, that will be principled, and responsible to the pains and complains of the people.

“Whether we like it or not it’s all about the people. That’s what democracy is all about. Let’s focus for once on the people.”

What we think: It is not all about parties anymore, it is about the candidate. Active and informed voters no longer go out to vote one particular party but the belief that the candidate, if elected, will do the job.

So, as much they have said they want to do the job, the candidate matters.