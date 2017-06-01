The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. 10 injured as resident doctors, security officers clash in LUTH

It was reported that 10 resident doctors were injured in a clash with security officers as they attempted to gain entrance into theri secretariat.

2. ‘Rearrest Kanu now’, South East group urges FG

Members of the South East People’s Assembly have asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s bail on the premise that he is going against the bail condition.

3. Gay couple prepare to welcome their first biological child

A gay couple, Biff Chaplow and Trystan Reese, have expressed delight as they prepare to welcome their first biological child.

4. Phillipine president drags Chelsea Clinton in vulgar war of words

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and daughter of former White House couple Bill and Hilary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, engaged in a war of words which began when Duterte said he would absolve his soldiers of any future rapes under martial law.

5. Osinbajo visit Calabar

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received a warm welcome as he visited Calabar, the Cross-River state capital to commission some projects by the state government.