Lights, Camera, Africa!!! Film Festival returns to Muson Centre, Lagos this Friday

The Lights, Camera, Africa!!! Film Festival is set to return this Friday, 27 September, 2019, as the three-day event aims to share exciting and visionary content from within the African continent and the Diaspora with film enthusiasts at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Themed ‘Tales by Moonlight,’ the event invokes the childhood tableau of the night-time story told to entertain, thrill, delight, and harks back to one of the earliest art forms – storytelling, a medium that has long been used to teach, learn and for self-preservation.

For its ninth edition, the films will be presented as lines drawn in the global narrative, going back and pushing forward – all the time telling a tale. The theme situates the art form in an idyllic format, a common space and an open world in which stories and indeed life lessons are communally shared.

Speaking on her expectations, Festival Director, Lights, Camera, Africa!!!, Ugoma Adegoke said, “This year’s festival demonstrates our intention to host an edition that articulates film as visual and potent storytelling that keeps us connected with the past, and enabled for the future.”

Drawing on continuing and supportive friendships and longstanding corporate partnerships, the festival has been able to sustain its commitment to fulfilling its mission of maintaining an open dialogue throughout the world of African film.

The event has a line-up of numerous films covering various genres, including documentary, features and shorts along with special musical presentations. It will also serve as learning platforms for filmmakers and ancillaries of the local film ecosystem.

