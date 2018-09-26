Lights, Camera, Africa!!! returns this September and we are excited

Africa’s most dynamic and experiential film festival, Lights, Camera, Africa is set to commence on the 28th of September – 30th of September at the Muson Agip Hall, Onikan for its 8th edition.

Lights, Camera, Africa is a Pan-African film festival that showcases works of film and filmmakers from the continent and Africa’s diaspora.

Themed ‘who do you think you are?’ this year’s festival is focused on bringing participants and enthusiasts in the film space to express creative thought, inspire and educate each other.

Speaking at a media briefing (a precursor before the festival commences), Ugoma Adegoke, convener of the festival stated that “I believe in the power of networking, and all we have achieved over the years can be credited to the power of the network we have established, this platform is not only to educate others in the creative space, but to elevate and record history in a new way”

The festival will showcase Kasala! By Ema Edosio, The Lost Café by Kenneth Gyang and a documentary about the ‘Dolphin Café’ in Onitsha were majorly all the musical legends in Nigeria’s history gigged which will premiere at the festival and is the brain child of historian and film maker Emeka Ed Keazor. Interestingly, this year’s festival features a documentary on the virtues and mysteries of the palm wine, Iko Ndu – something surely worth exploring.

The 2018 film festival will immortalise individuals who have elevated African film over the years in documentary, feature and animation.

The briefing had in attendance notable individuals in the creative and media space like Anthony Kan, Aduke Gomez, Omonor and Seke Somolu, Ujuaku Akukwe – director of Afia Attack: Trading Behind Enemy Line, Lanre Shasore, directors, thespians and numerous creatives.

In addition, this year’s event will include a number of screenings, workshops and talks that offer incredible learning and networking opportunities to filmmakers and consumers of film in Africa.