Macron faces a difficult week with EU policy move

On the heels of a plummeting ratings at home, French President, Emmanuel Macron will lay out his foreign policy vision this week despite efforts of such on the international stage which has yet to produce results.

The President today welcomes his counterpart from Chad, Niger and Libya as well as leaders of Germany, Spain and Italy for dialogues aimed at cutting illegal migration to Europe.

He would also speak at the annual meeting of France’s ambassadors in Paris to disclose his laid out priorities for the coming year.

• Public observations

Former diplomat Michel Duclos from the Montaigne Institute think-tank in Paris said: “Macron has made a successful entrance on the international scene in terms of style, and style is important in international affairs”.

“Thanks to him, France is audible again in the world,” he added – a commendation which calls for a curiosity of likable result.

39-year-old Macron who took over the reins from former Socialist president Francois Hollande, has spent his little more than hundred days to pursue an improved foreign integrity for France through many visits to counterparts overseas. Notable in his foreign meddle was the criticism of US President’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and raising human rights in Russia.

• His EU’s reform proposal

Macron’s plans for the European Union which certainly would be at the core of his speech tomorrow is an ambition for a “protective Europe” which better shields its people and industry from foreign investment in strategic economic sectors and unfair imports from abroad.

Former diplomat Pierre Vimont from the Carnegie Europe think-tank said: “Everyone in Europe, in Germany above all, is watching to see what Macron does with the labour code and his ambition of reducing the budget deficit”.

• Efforts back at home

Aside from his foreign policy, Macron also has an unrepentant vision of adjusting the labour code of France Macron’s by scrapping large parts of the country’s 300-page labour code and trimming the powers of trade unions – a move sure to draw resistance and ire from the French community coupled with his vow to cut public spending and respect EU budget rules, which state that a country should not run a deficit of more than three percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Macron is hoping that his reformist zeal in France will convince Germany, which goes to the polls in September, to join him in his drive to overhaul the European Union.

• Macron and Syria

The French President is also expected to confirm his policy on Syria and its President Bashar al-Assad. This is due to his sentiments of “pragmatism “about Assad in ensuring the embattled Syria President remains in power for a transitional period at the end of the country’s war – a view shared by his predecessor, but yet to bear a significant fruit on the ground.