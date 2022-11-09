Mavin Records releases the first single from their upcoming compilation album, “Won Da Mo”

Mavin Records has put out another jaw-dropping song called “Won Da Mo.” It features Rema, Ayra Starr, LadiPoe, Crayon, Bayanni, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and Johnny Drille, all of whom are signed to the label. This is the label’s second release for the year 2022, and it is both intriguing and agreeable to the ears.

The song comes after “Overdose,” which was a great soundtrack and got a lot of airplay and attention. The music video for the captivating song, which was directed by DK, has nearly 35 million YouTube views.

Rema, Ayra Starr, LadiPoe, Crayon, Bayanni, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and Johnny Drille did the catagloue justice on their latest work, letting each other shine without overpowering anyone else. This beat was made by Andre Vibez, who once again did a great job.

Also, this spectacular and very exciting song will be on Mavin Records’ upcoming second studio album, All Star, which will come out on December 2, 2022.