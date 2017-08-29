McGregor issued medical suspension after loss to Floyd Mayweather

The Nevada Athletic Commission has announced a 60-day medical suspension for UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, according to MMA Fighting.

McGregor lost to Mayweather on Saturday in his first professional boxing fight.

The martial arts champion will be unable to fight for at least 60 days.

“I was actually very surprised with his ability to do certain things,” Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said.

“If he chooses to, he definitely has a future in boxing—if he chooses to. To be able to last as long as he did, he’s a very tough competitor. He has a big heart and, again, he’s showed a lot.”

UFC President Dana White, however, did not like the idea of competing in a boxing ring.

“I would rather he did not,” White said.

“This isn’t what he does. He’s a mixed martial artist, he’s better when he uses all of his weapons. I think he did great tonight but I want to see him back in the UFC.”