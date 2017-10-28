[The Music Blog]: “Child Of The World” is the worst iteration of Falz’s Nollywood side

Though the rapper is only ever on a select number of movies and TV shows, Falz‘ acting career has brought him divergent acclaim with his music career. Occasionally Falz the rapper and Falz the actor are inseparable and cuts like “Jamb Question” and “Soldier” are testaments of this career overlap.

On his new album, 27, “Child Of The World”, is decidedly preset as another one of Falz‘s leftovers from his “Stories That Touch” days. The track synopsis, however, seemed to have been jacked from the first Jenifa movies, as “Child Of The World” is centred around the story of a runs girl who was raped at a young age, and ended up scoring positive on an HIV test. While “Child Of The World”, briefly touches on the topic of rape, it seems to have merely been a flash card for Falz delve into a typically sexist Nollywood story, about women making bad decisions due to dissociation caused by traumatic experiences.

I mean seriously, was it really necessary for Falz to make a song about a girl who grew up without a father, then got raped by her uncle and also contracted HIV? If the woman in the story is a victim of circumstance, why then is this not a song about those circumstances instead. On “Child Of The World”, there is no talk of punishing her abuser, or an alternate preferably male perspective of things, since the song title suggests a certain universality of gender.

“Child Of The World” is the Falz I have always feared may come to be one day: The Falz who has been convinced of his songwriting abilities so many times, that sometimes he is hellbent on telling a story just for the sake of it. Often, without any context or grand ideas. This gimmick may have worked for love songs, but on tracks like “Child Of The World”, where he attempts to do the same on a heavy subject matter, Falz only manages to show how far out of depth he is.

Stick to the jokes dude.

Listen to “Child Of The World” below.