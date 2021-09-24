“My mother was the only one that accepted me” – Bobrisky opens up on life as a crossdresser, parental approval and more #WithChude

This week’s episode of #WithChude featured the one and only Bobrisky. In this episode, she opened up to host and co-founder Joy Inc, Chude Jideonwo, about her journey to becoming who she is today, her parent’s reaction to her lifestyle, as well as her secret lover, ‘bae’.

Formerly known as Idris, Bobrisky has always nursed the ambition of becoming a crossdresser since her second year of university but was advised against it.

“I wanted to be Bobrisky since 200L but my course advisor said, ‘no, you won’t do this and she loved me. But after I left school, I just decided to start doing what I want”, she said.

Today, Bobrisky is a full-blown crossdresser who seems to be living her best life, “I am enjoying every bit of it, millions of naira drop into my account, I make more money doing this”, she continued.

Speaking on how her parents reacted to this new career, Bobrisky revealed that her mother, who passed away seven years ago, was in full support. Her dad, however, was more difficult to convince.

“My mother was the only person that accepted me, that whatever you want, I will support you. My dad didn’t really agree , ‘I thought you said this was for business, what is going on? I told them that this is just for business, let people say what they want but after I explained to them, my aim they were fine. My dad is okay with me now”, she said.

Since becoming a full-blown crossdresser in 2017, Bobriky revealed that she has faced a lot of backlash from the general public, especially from women who say that she can never become a real woman. Bobrisky, however, has refused to let these hurtful comments get to her.

“Things people say on Instagram; it doesn’t bother me. They say I can never be a “she” but it doesn’t bother me” If we are close, you address me as I want to be addressed.”

Talking about her secret lover that many believe isn’t real, Bobrisky said, “There’s actually bae, he has been with me since my final year at Unilag. I met him in Unilag. So he’s just a behind the scenes person that supports what you do, not an internet person. He doesn’t want drama. He’s just that person who when he sees something on Instagram, he’s like what did you do, what’s up? Take this, support yourself.”

Two surgeries, widespread publicity and tons of money later, Bobrisky doesn’t believe that she will ever become a true woman but is happy with her life. In her words, “My dreams are finally coming true”.

See the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUJzhBKDI1q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

