‘Vaccine apartheid’: Africans tell UN they need vaccines | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Arrest warrant issued for Burundi’s exiled opposition leader

Burundi has issued an international arrest warrant against exiled opposition politician Alexis Sinduhije, accusing him of leading a group responsible for multiple “terrorist acts”. – Aljazeera reports.

South African Airways resumes flights after bankruptcy

South Africa’s embattled national airline on Thursday flew its first plane since March 2020 after emerging from bankruptcy proceedings. – The Guardian reports.

‘Vaccine apartheid’: Africans tell UN they need vaccines

The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution came into sharp focus Thursday as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots spoke at the U.N.’s annual meeting of world leaders. Some called for member states to relax intellectual property rights in order to expand vaccine production. – APNews reports.

Uganda loosens anti-coronavirus restrictions as pandemic ebbs

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday eased anti-coronavirus restrictions, including allowing resumption of education for universities and other post-secondary institutions, citing a decline in infections in the country. – Aljazeera reports.

Egypt to Begin Vaccine Supply to African Nations Within 2 Months

Egypt will start shipping locally-made Covid-19 vaccines to other African nations in the next month and a half, Health Minister Hala Zayed said Thursday. – Bloomberg reports.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu September 22, 2021

Kenyan shilling remains under pressure on strong dollar demand | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: FG set to recover £200 ...

Ado Aminu September 21, 2021

Hundreds storm Namibia parliament ahead of German genocide deal vote | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Netflix launches free plan in ...

Ado Aminu September 20, 2021

Manufacturers’ demand for forex nears $2b amid scarcity, weak naira | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Ghanaians celebrate Michaela Coel’s historic ...

Ado Aminu September 13, 2021

Tigray conflict risks engulfing Horn of Africa: UN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Tigray conflict risks engulfing Horn ...

Ado Aminu September 10, 2021

Togo shuts churches, mosques as Covid-19 cases climb | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Togo shuts churches, mosques as ...

Ado Aminu September 9, 2021

Father and daughter arrested over abortion | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: ECOWAS suspends Guinea, announces mediation ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail