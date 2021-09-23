‘Vaccine apartheid’: Africans tell UN they need vaccines | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Arrest warrant issued for Burundi’s exiled opposition leader

Burundi has issued an international arrest warrant against exiled opposition politician Alexis Sinduhije, accusing him of leading a group responsible for multiple “terrorist acts”. – Aljazeera reports.

South African Airways resumes flights after bankruptcy

South Africa’s embattled national airline on Thursday flew its first plane since March 2020 after emerging from bankruptcy proceedings. – The Guardian reports.

‘Vaccine apartheid’: Africans tell UN they need vaccines

The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution came into sharp focus Thursday as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots spoke at the U.N.’s annual meeting of world leaders. Some called for member states to relax intellectual property rights in order to expand vaccine production. – APNews reports.

Uganda loosens anti-coronavirus restrictions as pandemic ebbs

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday eased anti-coronavirus restrictions, including allowing resumption of education for universities and other post-secondary institutions, citing a decline in infections in the country. – Aljazeera reports.

Egypt to Begin Vaccine Supply to African Nations Within 2 Months

Egypt will start shipping locally-made Covid-19 vaccines to other African nations in the next month and a half, Health Minister Hala Zayed said Thursday. – Bloomberg reports.