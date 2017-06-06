N100m lawsuit: We are not bothered by your threats, EFCC tells Jonathan’s godson

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will not be cowed by threat by the political godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, George Turnah.

Turnah on Sunday hadndemanded N100m from the EFCC and a social media activist, Bodmas Kemepadei for alleged defamation.

He also demanded an apology for defamatory statements against his person.

Zonal Head of the EFCC, South-South, Ishaq Salihu has however said the commission was unbothered by the threats.

He stated that the commission was under an obligation to press charges against Turnah for allegedly amassing unjustified wealth.

He said, “We took him (Turnah) to court and we asked the court to give us a forfeiture order because this is somebody that has never worked anywhere apart from the NYSC and the NDDC.

“He worked with the NYSC in 2010 and the rest was in the NDDC. So, he cannot justify the amount (of money) he has. We should be able to call a spade a spade. The EFCC has gone beyond being cowed in this country.

“We stand by the truth; we did not act arbitrarily; we have a charge and we have taken him to court for it. If at the end of the day, the judge, in his wisdom, finds that we don’t have a case, so be it.

“But we have established a prima facie case against him. This is somebody that took over N75m for beauty pageant and paid N40,000 each to them (participants, instead of N5m).

“This is somebody that got a receipt showing that he paid N25m to a particular television station and at the end, the TV station has replied the EFCC that there was no transaction of such with the man at all.”

He said the commission was ready to pursue the case against Turnah.

“We are up to the task. We have one of the best and vibrant legal department in Nigeria in the EFCC and we are not cowed at all.

“We are already in court and we are not going to take issues with him. If anybody commits a crime, he or she should be able to do the time,” Salihu added.