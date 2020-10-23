Nigerian creatives using their art to tell the #EndSARS story | #ItIsNotFinished

The last two weeks as eventful as they’ve been, saw young Nigerians coming out in the thousands to fight against the injustice of impudent police officers and the social inequality the nation has for so long endured.

While some supporters of the movement came out on the streets to protest, other supporters used whatever means within their capacity to show their solidarity. For them it was their funds, their consultancy, their non-financial donations, including blood to help transfuse to protesters in need, their platform to help get messages across, and their talents to help portray the struggle in an artistic light.

During this period a number of Nigerian creatives have stepped up, using their craft to paint a vivid picture of the #EndSARS protest. For Emmanuel Okpala, known on the streets of twitter as @tochukwu_okpala, he used his skills in motion graphics and content creation to deliver a beautiful short film or documentary if you will about the #EndSARS movement.

This film was able to capture the emotions of the protesters, and put into context the rationale behind their actions. Using aerial shots, and a song from Falz that perfectly depicts the injustice being fought against, Emmanuel was able to relay how devoted the youths were to the cause.  In the video are also a number of influencers who gave their take on the #EndSARS protest.

Another young creative using his art to tell the story of the #EndSARS movement is Alabi Mayowa, known on Twitter as @Shutabug.

His art illustrations has some social and political innuendos that make you think twice about what you are truly looking at.

Some of his art pieces are also quite emotional, as they use bright colors to paint a dark truth.

Art was also on outlet for this twitter user @Aderinsola_O who was the best friend to Oke, the young who was reportedly gunned down by a stray bullet during

Also another photographer whose work made strides on the internet was; @IamRouvafe who took the picture of the #EndSARS cake that went viral.

Next, we have popular film maker, Kunle Afolayan who of course put his pain and frustration into a well thought out short film.

The movie follows an inspector general of police who has to deal with the police misconducts under his ranks. He is a morally up right fellow, and looks to establish the basic humane principles law enforcement agents are supposed to adhere to.

And finally popular singer/ songwriter and actress Simisola Kosoko hinted at creating a new record, inspired by the pain she felt from watching the horrid #LekkiMasscre. 

 

