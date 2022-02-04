ASUU to embark on fresh indefinite strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ex-police commissioner says Nigeria has ‘compromised’ prosecution of suspected terrorism sponsors

A former commissioner of police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, on Channels Televisions’ Politics Today Thursday, says Nigerian government officials have compromised the prosecution of terrorists in the country.

Ojukwu said the government’s lethargic disposition towards putting terrorism financiers on trial, demonstrates how some top public officials “compromised” the efforts aimed at bringing the felons to justice. He did not mention names.

Report says 8% of Nigerians are happy with country’s state of affairs under Buhari

A new survey by Africa Polling Institute (API) has shown that only one in ten Nigerians (eight per cent) are happy with the current state of affairs in Nigeria, under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The result of the survey, published Wednesday, showed that as of January, about 78 per cent of the citizens were not happy with the country’s state of affairs; with almost half of that (37 per cent) saying they felt ‘extremely sad’ about the state of the country.

The remaining 14 per cent of the citizens said they were indifferent to the state of affairs in the country.

Amaechi, Malami sued over alleged illegal award of ₦91.7b rail contract to Chinese firm

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, alongside Federal Ministry of Transportation and the benefitting firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged award of a 190 kilometre rail line construction to a Chinese firm without due process.

Plaintiffs in the suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/1426/2021) are: Duluidas Nigeria Limited; Duliz Dredging and Construction Limited; and Consortium of Duluidas Nigeria Limited, Duliz Dredging and Construction Limited/Hebbelyixin Fastener Company Limited, China.

In their writ of summons issued by their lead counsel, James Okoh, the plaintiffs are asking the Federal High Court to cancel the “No Objection” letter issued by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in favour of CCECC for award of the ₦91.5 billion rail line contract, in breach of procurement laws, and re-issue same in their favour.

ASUU to embark on fresh indefinite strike

The Chairman, University of Jos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Lazarus Maigoro Thursday, says it would soon embark on an indefinite strike to press home their demands one month after it suspended a nine-month-old strike.

Lazarus said in a statement, “Like an unfaithful spouse, they are unable to match their words with action which is affecting the education sector negatively.

“We are tired of their deceit and it is time for us to take action and so we want to inform Nigerians that we are tired of fruitless meetings with the Minister of Labour, Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, the Chief of Staff to the President, among others.

“If they ever want us to listen to them, they should first of all act on the promises they have already made.”

Police uncover Lagos-Ibadan highway kidnap syndicates, gang members flee

The police have arrested 33 suspected criminals, including members of different kidnapping gangs terrorising motorists and travellers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspected kidnappers, who were arrested by men of the Oyo Police Command, included those operating at the Onigari section of the expressway, where some wedding guests were recently abducted.

The Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, who briefed journalists Thursday, gave the names of some of the suspects as Aliu Umaru, Isiaka Ibrahim and Tambaya Usman.