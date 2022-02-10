Labour Minister accuses ASUU of blackmail | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Don’t panic buy fuel, FG advises

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has said that the country currently has 20 days sufficiency of petrol, and advised against panic buying.

The regulatory agency said it was also working round the clock to address the challenge thrown up by the importation of substandard petrol into the country.

Guardian Nigeria reports that two vessels have arrived at Lagos ports, waiting to discharge Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)

Reps declare national emergency on ritual murders

The House of Representatives has resolved to declare a national emergency on ritual murders in Nigeria.

It asked the National Orientation Agency (NOA), stakeholders and the media to initiate a campaign towards changing the situation in the country. It also asked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, to take urgent steps towards tackling ritual murders in the country.

Labour Minister accuses ASUU of blackmail

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has accused varsity teachers of whipping up sentiments against the Federal Government to attract sympathy to its planned strike.

Dr. Ngige said the government had been implementing the Memorandum of Action signed in 2020 with the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ngige said the government released ₦70 billion in 2021 for both Revitalisation of Public Universities (₦30 billion) and Earned Academic Allowances (₦40 billion) to demonstrate commitment to the MoA implementation.

‘FG to set laws that will protect digital rights’

Professor Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has restated plans of the Federal Government to set laws responsible for protecting the digital rights of all Nigerians.

Represented by Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Pantami said, “we are ready to work with our partners, public sector private, advocacy groups because the issue of data privacy or potential rights or freedom of doing business online concerns everybody to work together.”

Female Genital Mutilation: ‘Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors’

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), says with an estimated 19.9 million survivors, Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), globally.

UNICEF said, “While the national prevalence of FGM among women in Nigeria aged 15-49 dropped from 25 per cent in 2013 to 20 per cent in 2018, prevalence among girls aged 0-14 increased from 16.9 per cent to 19.2 per cent in the same period, according to Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), figures.

“An estimated 86 per cent of females were cut before the age of 5, while 8 per cent were cut between ages 5 and 14.”