FuelScarcity: NNPC, marketing agents continue blame game over adulterated fuel | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

‘Zamfara residents pay ₦40.7m protection levy to bandits’

Six months after sacking a military base in the area, bandits have collected at least ₦40.7 million as protection levy from residents of Mutumji communities in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Residents said they delivered ₦9.7 million to the bandits on February 4 as the last instalment of the levy collected from various peasant communities in Mutumji.

Marketers have refused to take any liability for importing adulterated petrol – Mele Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), has said marketing agents who brought in the adulterated fuel have refused to bear the cost of the fuel or take any liability.

Kyari said NNPC had asked the partners for ‘liquidation’ but they refused because they insisted they had imported the specifications it (NNPC) asked for.

Kyari said the ‘partners’ maintained that they imported the right specification, and that the NNPC did not conduct test for methanol. He added that the partners also did not test for methanol in the product they imported, hence, the liability is to the loading point.

EFCC recovers nine filling stations, lands, others from serving military officer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday, presented details of 24 properties worth ₦10.9 billion forfeited to the Federal Government by a top military officer.

The commission, however, did not give the name of the officer.

Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had Monday, ordered the final forfeiture of the properties held by fronts and proxies to the top officer.

FG, NARTO meet today, seek way out of fuel crisis

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, (NARTO), noted that the challenges facing the transporters were yet to be resolved, adding that the group will meet with government today to ensure a sustainable solution.

The association’s National President, Yusuf Lawal Othman said, according to The Guardian, that some haulage companies have been forced to halt their operations as business environment is now unbearable.

Twitter adds Flutterwave, Paga as payment providers for services

Twitter has added Barter by Flutterwave and Paga as additional payment providers to Tips.

On the operations modalities, Twitter explained that turning on Tips adds an icon next to profile, which will now also have a link to Barter and Paga, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping.