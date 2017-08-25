Nigerian producers hardly get what they are entitled to – Kiddominant

A Nigerian music producer and DJ, Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, known as Kiddominant, has lamented the poor treatment of producers in the entertainment industry.

Kiddominant, who produced Davido’s Fall, said Nigerian producers do not get up to 10 percent of what is due to them.

Highlights:

Producers sometimes fight to get paid for services rendered – when they get paid, they are paid less than 10 percent of what they should be getting.

There is a lack of structure to enable producers to get appropriate royalties and song credits – unlike the United States where everything is bound by law.

Kiddominant has produced songs for Olamide, Orezi and Cynthia Morgan, among others.