Now that party primaries have ended, can #EndASUUStrike be a conversation again?

It’s been since February 14 that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have gone on strike. February 14 since Nigeria’s leaders have played the back and forth game, common with the country’s successive leaders, and negatively influenced the academic careers of thousands of students across the country.

On several occasions, the country’s leadership has said that the Union will call off the strike and resume, but what has happened is that other bodies like SSANU, NASU have joined, all for different reasons.

In response, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said they were going to join in solidarity, but weeks after, it seems ASUU is on its own.

On an informal and unfortunate level, we will argue that the country’s leadership is about to change and preparations to determine the top contenders for the nation’s top office has clouded the fact that futures are being jeopardised. But, as said, it’s unfortunate.

But, its no news, many issues plaguing the country, like insecurity has remained a serious concern but, beyond statements and shocks and expression of sadness, the focus has been party primaries and a politicking competition.

You cannot start an argument about this saying that this administration has forgotten that the country’s education has been brought to it’s knees, because many will base their argument on the fact that thia administration’s time is almost over, the focus should be the next one.

For the supporters, it is that ASUU is a stubborn sheep that does not want to be caged.

There’s no elephant here, it is just two sides, one of which does not value the growth of the country’s education system, and the other who would not upgrade their systems but want better pay.

Imagine a poor but influential son, and a rich but ignorant father.

In case we have not realised it, this is a national disaster and does not tell a good story to the world. It’s a chapter of any history book you’ll want to remove.

But guess what? The ASUU strike is still on, and the end to the party primaries isn’t more free time to put an end to the strike, it is more free time to continue the back and forth. They may resume based on promises, and in another one year, will resume the strike again.

Nigeria is indeed a comic YouTube channel. And the handlers only understand ignorance.

Thank the high heavens that the world has gone digital and students can do something than sitting at home waiting for the handlers to change the channels content for good. But that number is just a minute section of thousands forced to stay home to wash plates and run errands for their younger ones.