Okupe found guilty of money laundering, given two years prison sentence

Dr. Doyin Okupe was found guilty of receiving over N200 million in cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki by the Federal High Court in Abuja and sentenced to two years in prison.

On Monday, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ruled that Okupe, the first defendant in the complaint filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had breached the Money Laundering Act by his actions.

On count 34, Okupe, Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, was given a two-year jail term with a fine of N500,000 as an alternative.

On charges 35–59, he was given a two-year jail term with a fine of N500,000 as an alternative. The fine option and the sentence duration will run consecutively for each count. The time served begins on the day the sentence is handed down.

Although the court did not issue a custody order, the convicted person is considered state property.

As for Okupe, the court set his detention for 4:30 pm. Counts 34-59 of the allegations against Okupe were upheld as true.