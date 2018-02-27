Opinion: How to avoid losing your job

From my experience over the years as a project manager with focus on employability, I have come to realize that a larger percentage of job seekers are so desperate to get a means of livelihood which has made several of them make wrong career choices. They lack the needed skills and interest to do the job satisfactorily and end up getting fired.

Am I saying you should only get a job you have experience or interest in? Hell NO! but in order to remain relevant in whatever industry of your choice, aside from your degree, you must be ready to do the following:

Ready to learn, unlearn and relearn:

Futurist and philosopher Alvin Toffler once wrote: “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” whether you are entering a new or familiar industry, you must be ready to unlearn some things you think you know and be ready to relearn- no one is an island of knowledge. Cooperate cultures are different; therefore, you must be able to learn how things work in the firm you find yourself so you will not be a clog on the firm’s wheel of progress.

Be ready to ask for help:

Your employer does not expect you to know all, therefore when you encounter challenges, don’t find it difficult to escalate issues to your seniors. Its better your employer is aware of your challenges instead of you keeping quiet and letting them assume that all is well.

Do not be in a haste to impress your boss:

Avoid unhealthy competition, you are not in a race with anyone, avoid the temptation to try to outshine your team members. Trust me no one can take your shine, as long as you are hardworking and passionate with what you do, you will be rewarded accordingly.

Learn to match your skills with speed:

it’s OK to be skilled, but in a fast pace society we are, you have to learn not to only be skillful in what you do but you must be able to match relevant skills with appropriate speed in delivering in all duties assigned to you.

Your attitude means a lot:

“Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference- Winston S. Churchill

I can’t help but emphasize on the importance of attitude to work and life generally, it has a way of determining how long you will last on that job be cautious of the vibes and body language you emit to people around you, they are taking note and it can either stand against you or for you.

Be ready to work as a team:

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments towards organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” –Andrew Carnegie

Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. don’t ever think you can do it alone, no one was born an island. learn to collaborate with your team members on all task because if a member of your team fails, then you have all failed.

If you take heed to these tips; I bet, you’ll have a fantastic job experience.

Thanks for reading this far, please let me know if you think there are other tips that works as well.