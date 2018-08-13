Just In: Osinbajo will be Buhari’s running mate in 2019 – Presidency

The Presidency has given a hint that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will be the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari as he seeks to be re-elected for a second term in 2019.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, revealed this on Monday in a chat with newsmen at the State House, while reacting to the results of the recently conducted bye-elections in Katsina, Kogi and Bauchi, where the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were declared winners.

Addressing the journalists, Shehu said election after election, Nigerians continue to place confidence on president Buhari and the Vice President.

“The decisive victories are an indication and a clear statement by Nigerians that Nigerians have spoken that President Buhari maintains and retains his momentum that these big victories place the Buhari, Osinbajo ticket that won in 2015, in a very good stead for next years election.

“It represents certainly, a statement on the fact that the APC would go into election next year with every confidence that the election will be won,” he said.

“Nigerians, by this statement, are also saying that they no longer have time for politics of insults, diversion and mud slinging and the ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ politics of the PDP,” he added.