The YNaija Cover – the 13th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

Idris Elba is teasing us as James Bond on Twitter and we literally can’t handle it

Fela Durotoye was homophobic on the premiere of “On The Couch,” but Nigerians will vote for him anyway

Sponsored August 13, 2018

#YNaijaEssays: It is time we squared up and deconstructed the concept of childhood

Over the weekend, a tweet with an image from a children’s book was shared widely on Nigerian Twitter. Picture courtesy ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 13, 2018

The Big 5: EFCC debunks claim accounts were frozen on Saraki’s order, I’ll be President for just one term – Atiku | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Former Vice President and chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 12, 2018

The Late 5: PDP’s Ukpukpen wins late husband’s seat in Obudu bye-election, APC clinch victory in Kogi, Bauchi | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Haruna Isah, of ...

Bernard Dayo August 12, 2018

Idris Elba is teasing us as James Bond on Twitter and we literally can’t handle it

If you have been on the internet for the past three days, you must have caught wind of Idris Elba ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 12, 2018

The Big 5: APC’s Babba-Kaita wins Katsina bye-election, Opposition parties demand cancellation of exercise in Kogi | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Alhaji Ahmed Babba-Kaita of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 11, 2018

The Late 5: APC chieftain shot dead in Ekiti, A million ‘Oshiomholes’ can’t remove me from office – Saraki | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has described the ‘resign or ...

