Outbreak of bird flu in Abuja, 7 other states

The FG on Friday called the attention of the public to the outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in the FCT and seven other states in the country.

The Director of veterinary and pest control services, federal ministry of agriculture and rural development, Gideon Mshelbwala, raised the alarm at a meeting with state commissioners of agriculture in Abuja.

According to TheCable, Mshelbwala listed the states affected by the outbreak as Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Kaduna, which reported a case on May 30.

“Our national action plan encourages proper regulation of the poultry industry and enforcement of annual registration of all actors along the poultry value chain including farmers, traders, egg merchants and feed millers,” Mshelbwala said.

“It also encourages the creation of veterinary extension services to facilitate the control and proper inspection of poultry and poultry products.”