PDP’s Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Okowa’s nomination was announced and confirmed by Atiku himself on Thursday at an unveiling event of his running mate held in Abuja.

Following the announcement, Okowa will thereafter be screened by a committee already setup for that purpose.

What happens to Wike?

The choice of the Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike was top of mind since Atiku Abubakar emerged the PDP’s presidential flagbearer earlier.

But, the party, yesterday (Wednesday), dismissed media reports that its Selection Committee has settled for Wike.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said reports in the media that the PDP has picked Wike could only be in the realm of rumour, saying the National Working Committee of the party was looking into the matter and consulting, in order to consider the best vice presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 elections.

Wike scored 237 against the 371 delegate votes at the PDP presidential primary secured by Atiku, who won the party ticket.

Speaking at the announcement event, Atiku said making a choice between the three names had been a difficult decision.

He also noted that some of the qualities he looked out for include someone who understands the enormity of the challenges facing the country and one who has demonstrated, from experience, that he can proffer some solutions.

He said he looked out for one who has the qualities of a president, who can stand in for him when he’s not around.

