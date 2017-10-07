President Buhari appoints 13-member governing board for FERMA

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, approved the appointments of the Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Director (Press) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Nakorji.

The members of the FERMA board are Tunde Lemo – Chairman, Nurudeen Rafindadi, Buba Abdullahi, Babagana Aji and Shehu Abdullahi.

He said that others are Loretta Aniagolu, Mujaidu Dako, Vincent Kolawole, Chukwunwike Uzo, Olubunmi Siyanbola and Abdulrazak Ma’aji.

He also mentioned Saidu Abdulkadir and Peter Osawe as members of the board.

The appointment of the FERMA board was subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The President also approved the re-appointment of Peter Ewesor as the Managing Director of NEMSA for a final term of four years in accordance with the provisions of Section 7(3) of Agency’s Act 2015. The re-appointment of the NEMSA boss was with effect from October 3.