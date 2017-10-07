President Buhari appoints 13-member governing board for FERMA

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, approved the appointments of the Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Director (Press) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Nakorji.

  • The members of the FERMA board are Tunde Lemo – Chairman, Nurudeen Rafindadi, Buba Abdullahi, Babagana Aji and Shehu Abdullahi.
  • He said that others are Loretta Aniagolu, Mujaidu Dako, Vincent Kolawole, Chukwunwike Uzo, Olubunmi Siyanbola and Abdulrazak Ma’aji.
  • He also mentioned Saidu Abdulkadir and Peter Osawe as members of the board.
  • The appointment of the FERMA board was subject to the confirmation of the Senate.
  • The President also approved the re-appointment of Peter Ewesor as the Managing Director of NEMSA for a final term of four years in accordance with the provisions of Section 7(3) of Agency’s Act 2015. The re-appointment of the NEMSA boss was with effect from October 3.

