President Buhari returns to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria, the presidency has confirmed.

Buhari arrived the country on Monday evening from London, the United Kingdom.

The president made a trip to London on Thursday after attending the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he addressed world leaders, calling for the international community to put an end to the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.