5 print platforms in Lagos marketers should use for campaigns

Print platforms are the oldest medium for advertising. Yet, they go as far, and information on print platforms are never lost. So, you could see an ad from 1992, unabridged.

The argument is that print platforms are not as effective as some other advertising media, but print platforms still have their audience. You simply have to tailor your message to fit that audience.

See print platforms in Lagos:

The Guardian

The Guardian is an independent daily newspaper published in Lagos, Nigeria, by Guardian Newspapers Limited. Its model was copied from the original The Guardian in the UK. The Guardian was a pioneer in introducing high-quality journalism to Nigeria with thoughtful editorial content. The paper was first published on February 22, 1983, as a weekly, appearing on Sundays. It started daily publication on July 4, 1983.

BusinessDay

BusinessDay Media Ltd is the leading medium for up-to-date news and insightful analysis of business, policy and the economy in Nigeria. Established in 2001, BusinessDay is a daily business newspaper based in Lagos. It is the only Nigerian newspaper with a bureau in Accra, Ghana. It has both daily and Sunday titles. It circulates in Nigeria and Ghana.

The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper brings you the latest Nigerian news update, which ranges from top Nigeria news, entertainment, politics, sports, fashion. According to a 2009 survey, it was the second-most-read newspaper in Nigeria, and this result was repeated in a 2011 report by The Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVANS).

PM News

P.M. News is an online newspaper and daily newspaper published in Lagos, Nigeria covering politics, business, sports, entertainment, etc. The company also publishes the weekly TheNEWS magazine and Tempo, a tabloid.

Complete Sports

Complete Sports (CS) is Nigeria’s number one all-sports daily newspaper. It was first published in December 1995. It is the most-widely-read sports publication in Nigeria. (All Media and Product Survey (AMPS) research, 2008 and 2009). Complete Sports (CS) is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). CCL is the oldest and longest-running sports publishing group in Nigeria. It was established in 1984 but incorporated as CCL in 1987.