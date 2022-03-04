Lawmakers say nay to bill to regulate academic tourism for public officers’ children | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Lawmakers say nay to bill to regulate foreign education for public officers’ children

The House of Representatives has again rejected a bill to prohibit public officials from sending their children and wards to schools abroad without the approval of the Minister of Education.

Sergius Ogun (PDP, Ogun), the sponsor of the bill, had introduced a similar bill in the 8th Assembly, but the lawmakers rejected the bill. He also sponsored a bill to make it mandatory for public officials to get medical care in Nigerian hospitals. This bill was equally rejected by the lawmakers at the time, citing a breach of fundamental rights.

The bill by Ogun proposed that a public officer can only send his/her children or wards to foreign schools after approval of the Minister of Education. It also requires that the officers must provide proof of ability to pay the school fees of his/her wards.

NDLEA charges Abba Kyari, six others

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged supercop Abba Kyari, and six others with offences of illegal cocaine dealing.

The agency announced via its Twitter handle on Thursday that it filed the charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, February 28.

This came as the Attorney-General of the Federation began the move to extradite Kyari to the United States over separate charges of fraud.

Lawmakers arrive Romania to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives Thursday arrived in Romania, to commence oversight and assist in the process of evacuating Nigerians fleeing Ukraine.

This was announced in a press statement by Nkem Anyata-Lafia, a media aide to Yusuf Buba, chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

@HouseNGR Majority Leader, Rep. @aadoguwa-, and the Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Yusuf Buba, with some Nigerian students in Romania preparatory to the evacuation of the students to Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/kgfNgrXx7f — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 3, 2022

EKEDC laments TCN’s low power supply

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has expressed concern over the power supplied to it by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a statement, the company’s spokesperson, Godwin Idemudia, noted that TCN’s power supply to EKEDC’s network has dropped from 450MW to 156MW, thereby leading to the low power supply to its numerous customers.

He apologised to customers for the inconveniences the shortfall is causing them.

Mohbad reunites with Naira Marley

In the late hours of February 24, 2022, Marlian music singers, Zinoleesky and Mohbad were arrested with four others for allegedly being in possession of drugs.

Mohbad, who was released the same day of the arrest, went on Instagram live alleging that members of the Marlian music team were after his life, naming his label boss Naira Marley, Zinoleesky and others.

A babe is behind Mohbad crying and he’s mentioning names of people in Marlian Music that are after his life, he mentioned Zino and the entire label except “19”, I just pray he’s okay, this looks serious . pic.twitter.com/SS0rr9Pgu0 — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) February 24, 2022

Mohbad has, however, reunited with Naira Marley and other Marlian music acts after he called them out during the recent NDLEA saga. He was seen in the company of his Marlian music family, including Naira Marley, Zinoleeskey, and others as they shared jokes and laughed.