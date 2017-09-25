Psquare rift: Who is the woman behind the war?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

An Instagram post by Paul Okoye, the dread-plaiting half of the PSquare duo alleges that the latest installment of the feud between the brothers is being instigated by a woman.

The post made by Paul, who goes by the name Rudeboy, on the 17th of September, reads: “Back to Naija. Don’t take my silence for granted…. only a woman can come where brothers are working in peace and destroy it #youknowyourself …. try me this time …. I swear Nyash go open you will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju…only a woman can come where brothers are working in peace and destroy it”

Some observations claim the post to be a not-so-thinly-veiled response to Peter who has continued from where he left off as Mr P at the time of their first squabble a little over two years ago. Both were supposed to perform in shows slated across North America, specifically the US and Canada but it appears to have been cancelled by a unilateral decision taken by Paul. But the cancellation could not have been the origin of the renewed problems between the twin performers, and Paul’s post seems to point fingers at Peter’s wife, Lola.

Besides the unfortunate paternalistic generalization of Paul’s comment – “only a woman” – there is a reinforcement of the rumours that the brothers’ war of attrition has had to do with diverging views over their spousal choices, and this apparently dates back to before the demise of their mother. At the time of the marriage between Lola Omotayo and Peter Okoye, there was much media dust about her being older than he, and being Yoruba. Lola is also Russian from her mum. Peter, however, married her in 2013 and there has been no end to the troubles, it appears.