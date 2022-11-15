Real Madrid stars given FREE BMW cars – worth up to £109,000

As part of a sponsorship contract between Real Madrid and the German automaker BMW, the club’s top players have switched to electric vehicles after receiving complimentary BMWs.

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Carlo Ancelotti are among the recipients of fully-electric BMW iX and i4 vehicles.

Prices for the BMW iX range from about £71,000 to £109,000, while those for the i4s range from £53,000 to £66,000.

After BMW supplied them with automobiles, they were permitted to select their own model and color.

During the club’s nearly two-decade-long collaboration with Audi, which came to an end earlier this year, players had previously driven Audi vehicles.

Real is said to have terminated its 2003 contract with Audi after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The Spanish giants subsequently partnered with BMW. According to local media sources, the German automobile maker is paying Real around £6.5 million every year.

The majority of Real Madrid’s first-team players are now in Qatar for the World Cup, so a number of recognizable players will have to wait to drive their new vehicles.

Nine of their starting lineup from Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Cadiz, their final encounter before the World Cup break, have been selected for their national team.

Sunday’s opening match between Qatar and Ecuador kicks off the competition.

