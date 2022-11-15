‘God bless PDP’- Tinubu makes verbal slip-up at APC Rally In Jos

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has garnered online attention for his verbal gaffes, caused a laughter breakout on Tuesday when he prayed for the PDP, the opposition party in Nigeria.

The 70-year-old former governor of Lagos State was speaking at an All Progressive Congress presidential campaign event (APC).

He made the error while praying for the country he wishes to serve and his party, which is the ruling party in Nigeria.

He said: “God bless Nigeria, God bless Nigeria — God bless PD…P, APC, APC; God bless APC.”

According to his Wikipedia profile, at the age of 70, Tinubu is the second-oldest Nigerian presidential contender in the 2023 election. However, several followers of the opposition party have asserted publicly that he is actually 88 years old, raising the question of whether he is the best candidate to govern Nigeria in the future.

Recently, while speaking at the Arewa conference in Kaduna, Tinubu stated that Governor El Rufai has the ability to make a bad situation worse.

He has made a number of gaffes, which we believe is one of the reasons his campaign is keeping him away from a presidential debate or press conference.

