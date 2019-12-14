Renowned hairstylist, Chyna Bee launches CB Beauty Bar – PHOTOS

Not everyone can say they are living the life of their dreams – and that their source of livelihood comes from doing something they actually love.

Renowned Hairstylist and Beauty Entrepreneur, Chyna Bee, is one such person.

She is a beauty styling expert with vast years of experience under her belt. Chyna is most notably known as Tiwa Savage’s official hairstylist, and she has worked with most A-listers in the entertainment industry.

On Sunday, November 24th, Chyna officially launched her establishment, CB Beauty Bar, a unisex one-stop location for beauty and grooming needs, which is located at 27 Fola Osibo Road, Lekki Phase 1.

Celebrities, family, loved ones and customers attended the event and showed tremendous support.

Guests enjoyed numerous discounted and free services during the launch including, wig styling, barbing services, manicure/pedicure, makeup sessions, and more.

Attendees were also treated to cocktails, yummy food, and good music. It was such a great time!

Osas Ighodaro, Lilian Afegbai, Ehiz, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Sam Walsh, D’ija, Ezinne Asinugo, and more celebrities came through.

Missed it? Check out some highlights below!