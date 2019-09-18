Second time’s the charm at love for Ireti Doyle and Wale Ojo in new blockbuster ‘Kasanova’

Love conquers all in Fojo Media’s new romantic-comedy ‘Kasanova’ staring Ireti Doyle, Wale Ojo, Toyin Abrahams, AY, Odunlade Adekola and Ayo Mogaji.  The love comedy; one of the first features between FilmOne and Fojo studios, presents a tale directed to capture the possibilities of old love whilst shedding light on the ups and downs of  parental care. This new addition to the movie scene is one sure to leave movie-goers weeping with tears of joy.

Kasanova the movie set to hit Filmhouse cinemas nationwide on the 13th of September, reflects on the classic tale of a suave Kasanova played by Wale Ojo falling head over heels in love with a proud independent woman Ireti Doyle. The movie boasts of an impressive cast with Helen Paul, Abayomi Alvin, Ruby Akubueze, Ayo Mogaji and Bayray Mcwinzu serving as strong supporting roles weaved intricately into this production to mirror the realities of society.

 

Watch trailer below:

