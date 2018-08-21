See how Nigerians reacted on Twitter to the return of TStv

On Monday, TStv was relaunched into the cable market after going AWOL for a rather long time. Purported to be the necessary cable arch-rival to the monopolistic DStv, TStv enjoyed a fairly good support base. For many, TStv was the Messiah.

In an open letter written by the company’s managing director and CEO Bright Echefu, which I think it’s funny, TSTV has successfully acquired five units of 35.5MHz transponders on Nigcomsat, and can now offer Nigerians the true meaning of video entertainment. Now take that, DStv!

Incidentally, a reported order from the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) against DSTv made the news, an injunction to stop them from hiking the prices of their cable service. On Twitter, the reactions from Nigerians have been mixed, with some willing to jump cable ship.

This thing is crazy. Do you people have to watch DSTV? If you cant afford it, why not just settle for GoTV or the revitalized TSTV under the guidance of abba father? Because I frankly dont understand the umbrage. — Adeshina Peter (@shina_pitta) August 21, 2018

This TSTV guy refuses to give up, he just keeps digging in deeper and deeper… TSTV was a fraud when it was first announced , it’s a fraud in its current incarnation and till the business starts doing things legally vis-a-vis content acquisition, it shall remain a fraud. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) August 20, 2018

TSTV back with another zobo — Bauer (@aluaye_) August 21, 2018

Don’t bring God to this matter oh. Coz u wouldn’t remember God when u fully gain ground n start increasing ur sub price. Let just enjoy Tstv for now. we glad u made it. 👏 👏 👏 — CLEVI ANOSIKE (@HiphopClevi) August 20, 2018

I pray you get it right this time. Like an arsenal fan who gets disappointed all the time and still stands with the team, I stand with TSTV — Aminu Olajide I. (@Don_Jyd) August 21, 2018