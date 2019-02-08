The Big 5: Lagos govt. announces movement restriction for Buhari’s visit on Saturday; INEC creates 57,023 more voting points for elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Jonathan saved Nigeria from political crisis – Abdulsalami Abubakar

A former Nigerian military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said on Thursday that by accepting defeat in 2015, ex-Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, saved the country from political crises. Abubakar spoke at a one-day peace conference organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, with the theme “Peaceful Elections and National Development.”

Lagos govt. announces movement restriction for Buhari’s visit on Saturday

The Lagos State Government has announced it would restrict traffic in 18 major roads across the state following President Buhari’s mega-rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday. Buhari is expected to attend the All Progressives Congress rally for his re-election bid.

The affected routes where traffic would be restricted are: Stadia (Teslim Balogun And National Stadia) in and out; Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lawanson/Itire Road/Tejuosho Road, Apapa Road Costain, Abebe Village/Eric Moore Road, Eko Bridge/Apongbon, Marina Road, and Ikorodu Road.

INEC creates 57,023 more voting points for elections

Ahead of next Saturday's elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission has created additional 57,023 voting points to address the large number of voters which now stands at 84 million.

I’ll complete Mambilla Hydropower project – Buhari

President Buhari on Thursday promised to complete the Mambilla Hydropower project and open up Taraba State for investors, if he is re-elected. Doing so, he noted will stimulate investors’ interest in the enormous natural resources waiting to be tapped for development in the state.

Buhari spoke at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital while campaigning for his re-election and the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the National Assembly, governorship and House Assembly elections.

SAN quizzed over 30,000 in CJN’s Onnoghen’s account

Detectives have quizzed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria over alleged payment of about $30,000 into one of the domiciliary accounts of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. The SAN in question Joe Agi is said to be the referee to the CJN when one of the domiciliary accounts was opened. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched the home of the senior lawyer in Abuja early yesterday after obtaining a court order.