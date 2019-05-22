The Big 5: Wike offered me billions to compromise Rivers polls – General Jamil Sarham; Suspected herdsmen kill one, injure another in Delta | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Don’t use our party to seek relevance – PDP tells Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, accused national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of hauling insults on the party (PDP) in a bid to curry political relevance.

In a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party chided the former Lagos State governor for travelling to Saudi Arabia allegedly for political reasons.

FG shuts its  foreign missions in Czech, Sri Lanka, Serbia

The federal government has closed three of the nation’s foreign missions and reduced the number of staff in Ukraine “due to insufficient funds”.

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking on activities of the ministry in the last three years. He said the countries where Nigeria closed its missions are Sri Lanka, Czech Republic and Republic of Serbia while Ukraine was drastically downsized.

Wike offered me billions to compromise Rivers polls – Army commander

Jamil Sarham, general officer commanding (GOC) 6 division of the Nigerian army, has accused Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers , of offering him bribe to compromise the gubernatorial election in the state. In a statement by Aminu Iliyasu, the division’s spokesman, Sarham said Wike declared war on him when he refused to accept the governor’s offer.

Ebonyi governor endorses Gbajabiamila as speaker

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, has endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader of the house of representatives, as speaker of the lower legislative chamber in the 9th assembly. Umahi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker when he received him at government house, Abakaliki, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Suspected herdsmen kill one, injure another in Delta

Suspected herdsmen have unleashed mayhem on Ubulu-Uku community, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, killing one Chikwe Ojinji in his farm. According to Vanguard, the suspected herdsmen, who allegedly laid siege to the community for about three days, also shot a youth of the community on the Ubulu-Uku/Issele-Uku Road.

 

