The Daily Vulnerable: Miss Red

by Fatima Allahnanan Mohammed

I can never forget my first encounter with “Miss Red”. She showed up in red, the colour I hate. My heart skipped the first day I looked down and saw her. No one was at home and she felt that was the perfect time to torture me. She poked me in my tummy, making me twirl around on my white fur carpet leaving bloodstains. I couldn’t even begin to think about the backlashes I would face from my mom. I cried and begged her for mercy. She declined all forms of pleads.

Since then, Mrs Red visited me monthly. Every month, she visited with different ways to make my life unstable. She once made me walk 100km after having hot water while the sun was scorching hot outside. Despite that, I had a hot shower and got in bed. Only then did she leave me alone.

The other day, she visited me in class. I was with my friends, playing XO. This ruthless visitor showed up. Leaving bloodstains on my skirt and seat. She absolutely dealt with me. My crush in school visited me, giving me my favourite chocolates from the school canteen. Because of her, it tasted like bitter cola. You see how she almost ruined my love life?

On the first day when my mom saw the stains on the carpet, she hugged me soo tight and told me tragic stories of Miss Red. She told me Miss Red makes the rule and never apologetic. She kissed my forehead and welcomed me to puberty.

This is dedicated to every female going through menstrual pains – even though it isn’t something to be ‘talked about.’

*Fatima Allahnanan is a lifestyle blogger by day, and a 1000-year-old-wise-woman 24/7, 365 :). Her blog covers a wide range of subjects and has interviewed a rich variety of people.